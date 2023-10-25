Domino's giving $1M in free pizzas to customers facing student loan repayments

Domino's will be making an extension to their new "Emergency Pizza" program and if you're a customer paying off your student loans, this deal is for you.

The pizza company will be giving away $1 million worth of free pizza to those who will resume their student loan payments.

"Student loan payments have resumed for millions of Americans, and we wanted to help in our own little way by using the power of pizza to do something nice for our customers," Kate Trumbull, Domino’s senior vice president and chief brand officer, stated in a recent press release.

"When life gives you loans, Domino’s gives you free pizza!" Trumbull continued.

"It gives customers who still have student loan payments the chance to apply for one free medium two-topping pizza," she said.

The new student loan program is an extension of Domino’s Emergency Pizza program, which is designed if you "burned dinner, the power went out or maybe your in-laws just dropped in without notice," Trumbull said earlier this month in a separate release.

Beginning on Oct. 25, Domino's will be releasing the student loan codes each day until $1 million worth of free pizza codes have been given out, according to the company.

You can apply for the free "Emergency Pizzas for Student Loans" online.

If the codes for that day are still available, Domino's will send customers an email with their own student loan code that can be used for an online carryout order within 30 days of receiving the code, the media release noted.

To redeem this code for a delivery, the order must "meet the store’s delivery minimum requirements."

The student loan code is valid for the purchase of one medium two-topping pizza, according to the Domino's website.

If you do not have student loans to pay off, you can still get your hands on a free pizza with the Domino's "Emergency Pizza" program.

The Domino's "Emergency Pizza" program offers customers a free medium two-topping pizza that can be used whenever they deem necessary or until Feb. 11, 2024.

Customers can qualify for their own emergency pizza by joining the Domino's loyalty program and by placing a delivery order online of $7.99 or more.

They will then immediately earn their own "emergency pizza" that must be redeemed within 30 days of their initial order.

"Why did we launch Domino’s Emergency Pizza? With so much uncertainty in everyday life, we believe everyone needs a pizza pick-me-up at some point," Trumbull stated.