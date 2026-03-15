Dolly Parton opens Dollywood's 41st season, promises more projects ahead: 'I ain’t near done'

Dolly Parton returned to Dollywood on Friday to kick off the park’s 41st season, reassuring fans about her health while celebrating a major milestone year for both the park and the country.

Parton said she has recently stepped back from touring to focus on her health and personal life, but emphasized she remains energized about the future.

"I have not been touring, as you know," Parton said. "I’ve had a few little health issues, and we’re taking good care of them… I just kind of got worn down and worn out, grieving over Carl and a lot of other little things going on. I just got myself kind of where I needed to build myself back up spiritually, emotionally and physically. But all is good. It didn’t slow me down."

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Parton also addressed rumors about her personal life, saying she does not plan to remarry following the death of her husband, Carl Dean.

"Well, I know there’s a lot of rumors going around, but I did not marry Sylvester Stallone," she joked. "And I am not dating anybody. I’m not married. I don’t think I’ll ever be married but once. I think Carl Dean’s waiting for me on the other side."

The beloved country music icon appeared at the park as Dollywood launches its new season with celebrations tied to America’s upcoming 250th anniversary, including patriotic décor, new entertainment and demonstrations of traditional Appalachian craftsmanship.

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Park officials say the heritage of the Smoky Mountains remains central to the experience.

"Here we are in the middle of God’s country," Eugene Naughton, president of The Dollywood Company, told FOX Business. "The love of the Smoky Mountains is one of the things that locks people into wanting to come here, and we’re fortunate to have the No. 1 visited national park just 6 miles away."

Dollywood is also unveiling a major new attraction this season, the $50 million indoor adventure coaster NightFlight Expedition, inspired by the bioluminescent synchronous fireflies that light up the Smoky Mountains each summer.

The park, ranked Tripadvisor’s No. 1 theme park in the U.S., continues to expand its footprint as tourism in the East Tennessee region grows. The company has already developed two resorts and plans additional lodging.

"We’ve master-planned a total of five resorts on the property," Naughton said. "We own 1,142 acres, and there are about 46 million people who live within a nine-hour drive of our property who are theme park users. I’m really excited to tell more people in the world about the cool things that are going on here."

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Beyond the Smoky Mountains, Parton is also expanding her hospitality presence in Tennessee.

"Of course, we’ve got the new hotel, Songteller, that’s going to open sometime in late summer, early fall in Nashville," she said.

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Dollywood’s growth comes as the broader theme park industry faces economic pressure. Data from Consumer Edge shows spending at U.S. theme parks fell about 5% last summer compared with 2024, as rising costs led some lower- and middle-income families to cut back on travel and entertainment.

Park leaders say Dollywood’s focus on family experiences and regional culture helps it stand out.

"It’s very family-oriented," said Julie Collins, a locomotive engineer and foreman at Dollywood. "We love to have families come up and ride the train. Some kids have never seen a real steam locomotive before, so it’s their first time. That’s what they come here for. It’s kind of a little kid’s dream."

For Parton, the park’s success ultimately comes down to something simpler than rides or investments.

"I pray a lot, and God’s been really good to me," she said. "But, I think so much of it has to do with great management and how we treat people… They feel loved and appreciated, and we want them to always feel that way."

Dollywood officially opened to the public on Friday with the I Will Always Love You Festival, launching what the park hopes will be a strong season in the Smoky Mountains.

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Parton said fans should expect even more projects ahead.

"I’ve just been doing a lot of writing, a lot of thinking, a lot of praying and a lot of getting ready for a lot of new stuff coming up," she said. "Be ready for me. I ain’t done. I ain’t near done."