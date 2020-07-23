Dolly Parton-inspired rooftop bar opening in Nashville

A Dolly Parton-inspired rooftop bar and restaurant opening in Nashville boasts an “over-the-top” style.

Named after Parton’s 1989 album, White Limozeen is located above boutique hotel Graduate Nashville, which reopened on July 1 from a coronavirus shutdown. The hotel sits in Nashville’s Midtown neighborhood, which is known for its nightlife.

White Limozeen is decked out in lots of bold pink and gilded accents. A wall of floor-to-ceiling windows leads to a patio with a wading pool and an oversize statue of Parton made from pink chicken wire.

Ben Weprin, CEO and founder of Graduate Hotels, called the bar an “over-the-top, elegant, yet inviting rooftop destination.”

“Inspired by Music City greats who moved to Nashville to chase their dreams, White Limozeen is a celebration of the nonconformists that have always done it their own way,” Weprin said in a statement.

The bar offers a blend of high-brow techniques with comfort food, according to the operators. Its menu includes items like trout fritters with almondine dip, biscuits and caviar, chicken liver pie with pumpernickel crust and mussels steam in Nashville hot butter.

The drinks menu includes “poolside-friendly cocktails,” sparkling wines and Champagne Jell-O shots.

White Limozeen is being operated by hospitality partners Marc Rose and Med Abrous. Some of the duo’s earlier projects include high-profile sites like The Spare Room at the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel and the Mountaineering Club at Graduate Seattle.

“There’s always a reason to celebrate something, so that’s what we’re here for,” Rose said in a statement. “We take Southern hospitality very seriously, and whether White Limozeen is your first, last, or only stop of the night, we always want you to feel right at home.”

