Coronavirus worries mean only 42% of Americans would dine out in next 2 months: Study

Less than half of Americans — 42 percent — are willing to dine out while the coronavirus is present, a new survey from consumer intelligence platforms Tuluna, Harris Interactive and KuRunData found.

The remaining 58 percent are not ready to sit down in a restaurant in the next one or two months.

This data-driven dining preference was highlighted in the research companies joint “Global Baromerter Wave 7: Understanding the 2020 Consumer” report, which had more than 30 million members share their views on the coronavirus pandemic. In the report’s findings, Europeans and Asians are more likely to dine out in the near future at 47 percent and 43 percent, respectively.

Within the last two weeks, only 18 percent of Americans reported they have eaten or drank at a restaurant, bar of cafe, whereas 29 percent of Europeans and 28 percent of Asians reported doing the same.

The report noted that instead of venturing inside of establishments for a sit-down meal, Americans are more frequently ordering food and drinks for delivery from restaurants, bars and cafes. In the past two weeks, 38 percent of Americans have ordered food for delivery, which surpasses the 24 percent of Europeans and 36 percent of Asians.

Americans are far more likely to enter grocery stores than restaurants. In the last two weeks, 75 percent have gone grocery shopping in-store. This is slightly less than the 80 percent of Europeans who reported doing the same but is slightly more than the 72 percent of Asians who reported going grocery shopping.

When it comes down to financial security, 51 percent of Americans are “are not at all concerned” while the remaining 49 percent are “extremely concerned.”

Europeans and Asians are more optimistic with 70 percent and 59 percent reporting they aren’t concerned with their finances. Only 30 percent of Europeans and 41 percent of Asians are worried about money.

Despite the varying numbers, the report noted: “Across all regions, consumers are less concerned about personal financial security than they were at the beginning of the crisis.”