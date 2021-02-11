Dole recalls select salad kits over undeclared allergens

Dole Fresh Vegetables is recalling two lots of a chopped salad kit over the possibility of undeclared allergens in the dressing and topping kit included with the packaging. According to a recall notice, two lots of the Dole Sunflower Crunch Chopped Salad Kit were packaged with a so-called master pack designed for another Dole product.

No illnesses or injury related to the recall have been reported to the FDA thus far, but people who have an allergy to wheat and tree nuts may experience a serious or life-threatening reaction if the product is consumed.

Impacted products are part of lots W02702A and W02702B which were distributed in Ohio, New York and Wisconsin, and are marked with a “Best By” date of 2-11-21. The products can also be identified by UPC number 0-71430-00034-2.

Consumers who have purchased the recalled products are advised to discard them. No other Dole products are impacted by the recall. Those with additional questions are encouraged to call the Dole Consumer Center at 1-800-356-3111.

The recall comes weeks after Dole pulled another product due to an ingredient mix up. In late January, the company called back select lots of its Dole Endless Summer Salad Kit because it was packaged with dressing and toppings designed for a different product.