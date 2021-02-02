Expand / Collapse search
Dole recalls salad kit over undeclared allergens

The salad was packaged with dressing and toppings designed for a different product

Dole Fresh Vegetables is recalling one of its salad kits over the presence of undeclared allergens. A recall notice posted by the Food and Drug Administration said the call back impacts the Dole Endless Summer Salad Kit, which was packaged with dressing and toppings designed for a different product.

While no illness or injury related to the recall has been reported, the company is concerned that people with an allergy to fish or eggs may have a serious or life-threatening reaction if they consume the product.

The recalled product was shipped to distributors in Arizona, California, Colorado, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wisconsin. The product is labeled with UPC number 0-71430-01073-0, and a best by date of 01-26-21.

No other product is impacted by the recall, and those who have already purchased the kit are instructed to discard it. Consumers with additional questions are instructed to call the Dole Customer Center at 1-800-356-3111.