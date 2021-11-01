Expand / Collapse search
Dole recalls some bagged salad products after sample tests positive for listeria

Recalled products were shipped to 10 states

Dole Fresh Vegetables issued a voluntary recall for certain salad products because they may be contaminated with harmful bacteria that can lead to a serious foodborne infection. 

According to the notice posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), a limited number of cases of the company's garden salad packages are being recalled due to "potential contamination with Listeria monocytogenes." 

The "precautionary" recall was initiated after a single sample of the salad texted positive for the bacteria during a random sample test conducted by the Department of Agriculture in Georgia, according to Dole. 

The recalled products were shipped to 10 states. However, the products should be past their "best if used by" date and shouldn't be on store shelves any longer, according to the notice. 

Still, "consumers are advised to check the product they have in their homes" and throw away any packages that match the affected lot and UPC codes and best if used by dates. 

The company said its "coordinating closely with regulatory officials" and that there have been no illnesses reported in connection with the recalled products.  

Listeriosis is a serious infection caused by eating food contaminated with the bacterium listeria monocytogene, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). It can cause high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. 

However, it can "cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems" as well as lead to "miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women," according to the FDA.