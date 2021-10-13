Another dog food recalled over high levels of vitamin D

Federal health officials are warning pet owners of another dog food brand recalling some of its products over elevated levels of vitamin D.

Tuffy's Pet Foods is voluntarily recalling 1,600 cases of Pure Vita Salmon Entree Dog Food in a Tetrapak carton out of an abundance of caution after being notified by the manufacturer that the product "may contain elevated levels of vitamin D," the recall notice posted on the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The affected products were distributed exclusively to distributors and retail stores throughout the nation and are limited to Pure Vita Salmon Entrée Dog Food in a Tetrapak carton, according to the recall.

The manufacturer "identified and isolated the error" and is taking action to prevent this from reoccurring, the notice continued.

Even though Tuffy's hasn't received any reports of dogs getting sick or injured from the recall products, the company is removing the specific lots of the product listed from distribution.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Dogs of any size that consume high levels of vitamin D can have adverse reactions such as vomiting, loss of appetite, increased thirst, increased urination, excessive drooling and weight loss.

However, "when ingested at excessive levels, vitamin D can lead to serious health issues in dogs including renal dysfunction," the recall notice said.

DOG FOOD RECALLED OVER ELEVATED LEVELS OF VITAMIN D

Earlier this month, the FDA notified consumers that Fromm Family Foods issued a voluntary recall for four lots of its Fromm Shredded can Entrée dog food for the same reason.

Fromm Family Foods also has not been notified of any adverse reactions to its product.

If a dog has consumed any of the affected products from Fromm Family Foods or Tiffy's and is exhibiting any of the aforementioned symptoms, owners are should contact their veterinarian, according to the recall notices.