Several dog food products recalled after harmful substance found

Several brands of dog food sold nationwide are being recalled over concerns the products could be contaminated with mold.

Pet food maker Sunshine Mills is voluntarily recalling certain products from Triumph, Evolve, Wild Harvest, Nurture Farms, Heart to Tail Pure Being and Elm Pet Foods, the Food and Drug Administration announced this week.

The dog food was found to contain elevated levels of Aflatoxin, a byproduct from the growth of the mold Aspergillus flavus, which can harm pets if eaten in large enough quantities, according to the FDA.

No illnesses or other adverse effects related to the products have been reported, officials said. The recall is precautionary.

If any animals that have eaten the recalled food show symptoms such as sluggishness or lethargy combined with a reluctance to eat, vomiting, yellowish tint to the eyes or gums, or diarrhea, they should be examined by a veterinarian, officials said.

Anyone who bought one of the recalled items can bring back any unused portion to the store for a full refund.

For more information, consumers can contact Sunshine Mills by calling 800)-705-2111 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Central Time Monday through Friday or by emailing customer.service@sunshinemills.com.