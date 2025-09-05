'Do Not Drive' recalls jump more than 65% since summer 2024

The number of critical "Do Not Drive" recalls jumped more than 65% since the summer of 2024, according to recent CARFAX data.

In total, about 725,000 vehicles that are currently on the road have a "Do Not Drive" recall, most of which are concentrated in California, Texas, Florida and Arizona, according to the data.

"When it comes to safety recalls, overlooking or ignoring them can put lives at risk," CARFAX editor-in-chief Patrick Olsen said, adding that every driver should know their vehicle's status.

Automakers, in partnership with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), issue "Do Not Drive" recalls when a vehicle’s defect is considered to be dangerous enough that regulators say drivers should not be using the vehicles under any circumstance, even for a short trip.

Such recalls are so severe that manufacturers and federal safety regulators urge owners to park the vehicle immediately and have it towed to a dealership.

The NHTSA has previously warned on its website that "millions of vehicle recalls go unrepaired or unaddressed every year" despite the significant number of recalls issued.

Last year, 1,073 safety recalls affected more than 35 million vehicles and pieces of equipment, including tires and car seats, the NHTSA posted in March ahead of "Vehicle Safety Recalls Week." Of that figure, about 29 million were vehicles.

"Checking for recalls on your vehicle could save your loved ones’ lives or your own," NHTSA Chief Counsel Peter Simshauser said in a March statement.

The problem is that car owners are slow to act. A 2024 report from LexisNexis Risk Solutions revealed that more than one in three owners drag their feet when it comes to acting on recalls when they are issued.

For its findings, LexisNexis Risk Solutions surveyed U.S. vehicle owners in July 2024 who purchased or leased a used car with the model year 2013 or newer in the last three years.

According to the survey, 29% of vehicle owners had not addressed a recall impacting their car. That figure jumps to about 47% when referring to owners with used vehicles, in particular.

Here are the top 15 states with vehicles that have a "Do Not Drive" recall, according to CARFAX:

California: 118,400

Texas: 61,200

Florida: 40,600

Arizona: 28,000

Ohio: 25,400

Pennsylvania: 23,500

North Carolina: 22,400

Georgia: 21,900

Tennessee: 21,300

Illinois: 18,800

South Carolina: 18,100

Virginia: 18,100

New York: 18,000

Michigan: 17,500

Washington: 17,400