Disneyland unveils first-ever LGBT 'Pride Nite' amid battle with DeSantis

Disneyland is putting on its first-ever "Pride Nite" event this year, which "celebrates the LGBTQIA+ community and allies."

Disneyland After Dark: Pride Nite will take place on June 13 and 15 at Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California.

"The first-ever Disneyland After Dark: Pride Nite is coming to Disneyland during Pride Month in June," the company announced Monday.

The message continued, "This separately ticketed event celebrating the LGBTQIA+ community and allies will have themed entertainment, Disney characters, specialty menu items, and more."

The night event will begin with a three-hour party beginning at 6 p.m. A private party begins at 9 p.m and runs until 1 a.m.

Disneyland guests will be allowed to ride popular attractions outside of standard operating hours.

Promotional material for the event shows Disney characters in specially-made attire for the event, including rainbow patterns and colored hearts.

On the other end of the continental U.S., Disney continues to clash with Florida's government.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the state legislature is working on a bill to reassert its control over Disney World’s Reedy Creek Improvement District.

DeSantis said the legislature will void a development agreement Disney made to invalidate the state's oversight of the area. DeSantis had signed a bill earlier this year, HB 9-B, that stripped Reedy Creek Improvement District of its self-governance privileges, giving oversight back to the state.

