Staple restaurant of Downtown Disney in California closes its doors for final time

One of the original restaurants in the heart of Downtown Disney in Anaheim, California, will close its doors for good in two weeks.

Catal Restaurant and its popular outdoor Uva Bar will close on April 14, the eatery announced on Instagram. The two restaurants have been staples of the outdoor shopping mall at the Disneyland resort for more than two decades since Downtown Disney opened in 2001.

"We're celebrating an incredible, delightful, delicious 22 years — from now until our last day of service," the restaurant said. "... Sip favorite cocktails from the last two decades as we toast to the laughs, the memories, and the meals.⁣ Come cheers with us one more time."

According to Disneyland's website, Catal Restaurant is closing for a major new redevelopment of Downtown Disney. Over the past year, retailers including an AMC theater and an Earl of Sandwich location had their storefronts demolished to make way for new additions, SFGATE reported. Disney will soon welcome Din Tai Fung, a smash-hit Chinese restaurant chain best known for its soup dumplings, and California dessert favorite Porto's Bakery & Café.

Disneyland filed building permits valued at $5.4 million in December 2022 for new construction, according to the Orange County Register.

"The commercial construction permits filed with the Anaheim Planning and Building Department call for a new 8,300-square-foot retail building with room for five shops. Also in the works: A new bathroom and employee break room," the outlet reported.

Additionally, Disney plans on building an event space with a 1,250-square-foot-stage, shade structure and 21 lights, the permits show.

Construction on the project has proceeded slowly. SFGate reports the demolished area is still an empty lot. Renovations have been delayed by unusually rainy weather in California.

Taking over the location that once housed Catal Restaraunt and Uva Bar are Paseo and Céntrico, a restaurant and courtyard bar that will offer upscale Mexican food and tequila-based cocktails, with a menu by Michelin-starred Chef Carlos Gaytán.

Catal and the Uva Bar are owned by Patina Restaurant Group, which owns six eateries in Downtown Disney and more in Walt Dinsey World and Disney Springs in Florida.

Patrons commenting on Catal Restaurant's Instagram post were sad to see one of their favorite restaurants go.

"Please don't go?!" one user wrote. "This is an amazing restaurant. If you brought back the menu from 2001 I bet guest would be knocking down the door!"

"So sad about this!" another commented. "One of our favorite places! You will be missed!"