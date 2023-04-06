Disney CEO Bob Iger hires first brand officer

Disney CEO Bob Iger has created a new c-suite position – and he just tapped an experienced marketing exec at the entertainment giant to step into it.

Asad Ayaz will immediately take on the chief brand officer (CBO) job, making the 18-year Disney veteran the first to ever hold it, Iger revealed Thursday in an announcement posted on the company’s website. For about five years, he has been working as president of marketing at Walt Disney Studios, a job he will keep alongside the new one.

Iger has tasked Ayaz with formulating and carrying out "holistic brand marketing campaigns" using Disney’s "full suite of content and consumer experiences," according to the company’s press release. His other CBO responsibilities include doing internal and external brand activations via partnerships and helping set "corporate synergy and franchise priorities," as well as helming a "global consumer research and analytics function focused on Disney’s brands and franchises that will inform actionable cross-platform initiatives."

In his new capacity, Ayaz will be a direct report to Iger. For his continued Walt Disney Studios role as head of marketing for Disney, Walt Disney Animation Studios, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios content, he will be one of Disney Entertainment Co-Chairman Alan Bergman’s reports, according to the release.

DISNEY REPORTEDLY GIVES METAVERSE DIVISION THE AXE

In the announcement, Iger described Ayaz as an "exceptional creative leader with a deep understanding of what Disney means to millions of people around the world."

Disney fans are likely familiar with marketing campaigns he has led over the years. They include but are not limited to the ones for "Black Panther," "Avatar: The Way of Water" and "Toy Story 4," in addition to 13 of the "top 15 box office debuts of all time," Disney said.

"His taking on this role is particularly noteworthy and consequential as we commemorate our historic 100th anniversary, and I am confident that his strategic, operational, and creative prowess, along with his profound passion for Disney, will make him an outstanding steward of our stories, characters, brands, and franchises," Iger added.

DISNEY'S FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS CONTAIN SOME NOTABLE ELEMENTS

The new chief brand officer, charged with the company’s centennial campaign, was quoted as saying that he is "excited to work with the amazing teams around our company to highlight all the things that make Disney exceptional and ensure that we continue to create those meaningful connections with audiences for many more generations."

Ayaz also runs the Disney+ streaming platform’s marketing efforts, according to the company. Iger has called streaming a "No. 1 priority."

In recent months, Disney has been undergoing a company-wide reshuffling. The company’s yearly shareholder meeting took place earlier in the week.

BOB IGER REVEALS DISNEY PLANNING ON INVESTING $17B IN WALT DISNEY WORLD

As of Thursday afternoon, Disney’s stock price has seen a more than 12% increase from the start of the year. Over the past 12 months, it has dropped 24%.