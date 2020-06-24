Disneyland unions to protest resort’s coronavirus reopening over safety concerns

Unions that represent Disneyland workers are planning to protest the scheduled reopening of the California resort, according to recent reports.

The protest is set for Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon, according to a Facebook event hosted by Unite Here Local 11 and the Coalition of Resort Labor Unions (CRLU), which represents 17,000 Disneyland workers, Bloomberg reported.

The event, called “Disney Caravan for Safety,” will be a car-based protest, according to Bloomberg.

As of Wednesday evening, 47 people said they were attending and 117 people said they were interested, according to the Facebook event.

Last week, the CRLU sent an open letter to California Gov. Gavin Newsom saying it still has questions and concerns about the safety of Disneyland employees -- particularly regarding coronavirus testing -- if the resort were to reopen.

“Unfortunately, despite intensive talks with the company, we are not yet convinced that it is safe to reopen the parks on Disney’s rapid timetable,” the letter said.

Disneyland did not immediately respond to FOX Business’ request for comment.

However, the company told Bloomberg it is working with the unions.

“We are in active dialogue with our unions on the extensive health and safety protocols, following guidance from public health experts, which we plan to implement as we move toward our proposed, phased reopening,” Disney said in a statement provided to Bloomberg.

According to the Disneyland website, the resort is scheduled to open in phases, beginning July 9 with the reopening of Downtown Disney District.

The Grand Californian Hotel & Spa and Paradise Pier Hotel are scheduled to reopen on July 23.

Meanwhile, the Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park are scheduled to reopen July 17 with the approval of state and local governments, the website said.

