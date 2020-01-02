Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Media & Advertising

Disneyland price hikes coming in 2020? What to know

Disneyland ticket prices rose up to 25 percent last year

By FOXBusiness
close
Fortune Executive Editor Adam Lashinsky and CFRA Director Tuna Amobi on reports Disneyland's 'Star Wars' Land opened to disappointing crowds.video

Disneyland's 'Star Wars' Land getting the cold shoulder from visitors?

Fortune Executive Editor Adam Lashinsky and CFRA Director Tuna Amobi on reports Disneyland's 'Star Wars' Land opened to disappointing crowds.

The start of a new year likely heralds another round of price hikes for would-be ticket buyers at California’s Disneyland Resort, if recent history is any indication.

Continue Reading Below

The Walt Disney Company announces pricing information for park tickets in the early months of each year. While the price hikes were traditionally announced in February, last year’s increase was unveiled on Jan. 6. Traditionally, Disneyland ticket prices have increased on an annual basis, according to the Arizona Republic.

Disneyland representatives did not return a request for comment on when pricing changes will be announced in 2020 and if visitors should expect an increase.

'STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER' BOX OFFICE HAUL BOOSTS DISNEY'S RECORD YEAR

Park prices had a sharp uptick in 2019. The cost of a Disneyland ticket rose as much as 25 percent last year, depending on which option the buyer selected. A year earlier, Disney raised prices at the park by 18 percent.

FOX Business' Kristina Partsinevelos discusses Disney finally selling its officially licensed Baby Yoda toy.Video

The spike coincided with the debut of “Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge,” a highly anticipated attraction based on Disney’s popular sci-fi series. While “Galaxy’s Edge” was initially beset by reports of low foot traffic and park attendance, Disneyland briefly stopped selling daily tickets last week after hitting its peak capacity, the Los Angeles Times reported.

DISNEY CASHES IN ON BABY YODA MERCHANDISE

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

At present, a one-day, one-park ticket to Disneyland costs $149 on peak days, $129 on regular-demand days and $104 on low-demand days.

Len Testa, owner of TouringPlans.com, told the Arizona Republic that prices should rise by at least 5 percent in 2020 to account for inflation and the rising cost of employee wages, though the final increase could be much higher.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS