'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' box office haul boosts Disney's record year

The Walt Disney Company’s dominant run at the global box office in 2019 will close out with another juggernaut, as “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” tracks toward the $1 billion threshold.

The conclusion to Disney’s three-film trilogy has earned an estimated $725 million worldwide in the 10 days since its release, according to Box Office Mojo data. That total includes more than $361 million at the domestic box office.

“The Rise of Skywalker” is all but assured to surpass the $1 billion mark in the coming weeks. If it accomplishes that feat, Disney will have released seven $1 billion films in 2019 alone, including “Avengers: Endgame,” the highest-grossing film of all time without accounting for inflation, according to Box Office Mojo.

Starring Daisy Ridley and Adam Driver, “The Rise of Skywalker” has attracted audiences despite a lukewarm reception from critics. The film holds a rating of just 55 percent on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, the lowest mark of any film in the Disney-produced trilogy. The public has been more forgiving of the film, granting it an 86 percent audience score.

"Rise of Skywalker" is pacing behind the saga's previous film, "The Last Jedi," which earned $368 million at the domestic box office in its first 10 days.

Disney became the first studio in history to surpass $10 billion in global box office revenue for one calendar year. The company shattered its previous record of $7.6 billion in 2016.

Other Disney films to break $1 billion at the box office include “The Lion King,” “Captain Marvel,” “Toy Story 4” and “Aladdin.”

