Disneyland temporarily closing iconic Haunted Mansion attraction

Disney temporarily closed its iconic attraction, the Haunted Mansion at Disneyland.

The closure, which occurred earlier in the week, stems from previously-announced plans for refurbishments and additions at the California park’s spooky attraction.

"Haunted Mansion is currently closed for refurbishment," the entertainment giant said Tuesday on the attraction’s webpage. "Please check back here for updates."

As part of the refurbishments, Disney said in August it would do an expansion of the ride’s outdoor queue to "immerse guests in enhanced theming." That will partly entail adding a greenhouse and new gardens based on characters associated with the Haunted Mansion.

Guests will get to enjoy views of a gazebo, water fountain and special landscaping in the gardens, according to Disney.

Close to the exit, Disney plans to construct a retail shop styled like a carriage house.

The attraction known for its Doom Buggies will also have an elevator exit added to boost its accessibility, Disney said.

Disney said in August it would provide "more about the final arrangements" for Disneyland’s Haunted Mansion in early 2024. FOX Business reached out to the company for additional comment on the project.

Disneyland and Disney’s other domestic parks and experiences generated $5.38 billion in the fourth-quarter. Overall, its Experiences segment brought in $8.16 billion in that time frame.

In September, Disney said it unveiled a plan to boost its investment in its parks and experiences around the world, saying its capital expenditures for the effort would hit $60 billion over a decade.