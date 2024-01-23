Expand / Collapse search
Disneyland temporarily closing iconic Haunted Mansion attraction

The famous Disney attraction opened at the California theme park in 1969

Disney temporarily closed its iconic attraction, the Haunted Mansion at Disneyland.

The closure, which occurred earlier in the week, stems from previously-announced plans for refurbishments and additions at the California park’s spooky attraction.

"Haunted Mansion is currently closed for refurbishment," the entertainment giant said Tuesday on the attraction’s webpage. "Please check back here for updates."

Haunted Mansion

Socially-distanced visitors to Disneyland wait outside The Haunted Mansion in Anaheim, CA, on Friday, April 30, 2021. The resort"u2019s parks have been closed for 412 days due to the COVID-19 outbreak. (Jeff Gritchen/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images / Getty Images)

As part of the refurbishments, Disney said in August it would do an expansion of the ride’s outdoor queue to "immerse guests in enhanced theming." That will partly entail adding a greenhouse and new gardens based on characters associated with the Haunted Mansion. 

DISNEY CEO BOB IGER PULLS IN MASSIVE PAY PACKAGE

Guests will get to enjoy views of a gazebo, water fountain and special landscaping in the gardens, according to Disney.

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
DIS THE WALT DISNEY CO. 93.83 -1.25 -1.31%

Close to the exit, Disney plans to construct a retail shop styled like a carriage house.

Walt Disney Co

The attraction known for its Doom Buggies will also have an elevator exit added to boost its accessibility, Disney said.

DISNEY WORLD GUESTS STUCK ON STEEP INCLINE ABOARD EXPEDITION EVEREST COASTER FOR 30 MINUTES: REPORT

Disney said in August it would provide "more about the final arrangements" for Disneyland’s Haunted Mansion in early 2024. FOX Business reached out to the company for additional comment on the project.

Haunted Mansion

Haunted Mansion Holiday during Halloween Time at Disneyland in Anaheim, CA, on Friday, September 3, 2021. ( Jeff Gritchen/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Disneyland and Disney’s other domestic parks and experiences generated $5.38 billion in the fourth-quarter. Overall, its Experiences segment brought in $8.16 billion in that time frame. 

DISNEY CEO BOB IGER SAYS COMPANY IS LOOKING TO CUT COSTS BY $7.5 BILLION

In September, Disney said it unveiled a plan to boost its investment in its parks and experiences around the world, saying its capital expenditures for the effort would hit $60 billion over a decade.