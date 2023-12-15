Expand / Collapse search
Disney World guests stuck on steep incline aboard Expedition Everest coaster for 30 minutes: report

A theme park Cast Member said the wild coaster was experiencing 'technical delays'

Some Disney World tourists likely weren't experiencing the happiest or most magical day at the bustling theme park after a steep roller coaster got stuck, stranding guests for at least 30 minutes.

According to the Disney Food Blog, citing a Disney employee, known as Cast Members, Expedition Everest at Disney World's Animal Kingdom theme park in Florida was shut down for approximately 30 minutes on Thursday.

The Cast Member said that the wild coaster was experiencing "technical delays," forcing guests, who were in two separate coaster cars, to hang tight.

Expedition Everest

Guests were reportedly stuck on Expedition Everest for approximately 30 minutes as the ride experienced "technical delays." (Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images / Getty Images)

The coaster, which is the tallest roller coaster at any Disney theme park, is 199.5 feet tall and leads up the mountain before being intercepted by the angry Yeti.

The Disney Food Blog said that one of the coaster cars was stuck when the car began the heart-stopping ascent up the mountain.

The other coaster was stuck at the part of the ride where riders begin to go backward.

Expedition Everest

Expedition Everest is located in the Animal Kingdom at Walt Disney World in central Florida. (Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Animal Kingdom, at the Walt Disney World

Animal Kingdom at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Fla.  (AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

The Disney blog posted footage of the frozen coaster on X, with fans jumping in to comment on the video.

"Not me being in this video," one rider commented.

"Great views for sure!" one person wrote.

Others disagreed, saying that their fear of heights would make them really nervous.

"That is the section of the ride I dislike the most," another wrote. "I would not be happy."

Expedition Everest

Expedition Everest at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Fla. (Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Last month, Disney World guests experienced other unusual sights after a man was caught on camera removing his clothes on a ride.

On another occasion, a guest captured an animatronic mishap that made Snow White's arm appear to be ripped off by Dopey at Magic Kingdom.

Disney World did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

