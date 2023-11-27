Disneyland streaker arrested after wandering around ‘It’s a Small World’ ride

A naked man was arrested at Disneyland in California after stripping down and wandering around the iconic "It’s a Small World" attraction on Sunday.

Shocked park guests spotted the streaker around 1:30 p.m. local time, with many sharing videos of the incident on social media.

In some of the videos, the man is seen wearing only a pair of glasses and underwear. In another video, he is seen wandering outside the attraction without any clothing. He appears to take a dip in the water and climbs out as stunned visitors watch.

Police eventually arrived and arrested the man. Video shows officers carrying the man away as one man says, "Idiot. In front of all these kids?"

Guests said the incident shut down the attraction for more than an hour.

One guest told FOX11 Los Angeles that the cast members near the ride "did an excellent job handling the situation to the best of their abilities."

Anaheim Police Sgt. Jon McClintock told the station that the 26-year-old man was arrested for indecent exposure and being under the influence of a controlled substance.

The suspect was taken to the hospital as a precaution. His identity was not immediately released.