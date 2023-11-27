Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Disney
Published

Disneyland streaker arrested after wandering around ‘It’s a Small World’ ride

26-year-old suspected of being under influence of controlled substance, police say

close
A 26-year-old man has been arrested at Disneyland in California after taking his clothes off and wandering around the "It's a Small World" ride. (Credit: Hunter Kost via Storyful) video

Naked man arrested at Disneyland after stripping on 'It's a Small World' ride

A 26-year-old man has been arrested at Disneyland in California after taking his clothes off and wandering around the "It's a Small World" ride. (Credit: Hunter Kost via Storyful)

A naked man was arrested at Disneyland in California after stripping down and wandering around the iconic "It’s a Small World" attraction on Sunday.

Shocked park guests spotted the streaker around 1:30 p.m. local time, with many sharing videos of the incident on social media.

In some of the videos, the man is seen wearing only a pair of glasses and underwear. In another video, he is seen wandering outside the attraction without any clothing. He appears to take a dip in the water and climbs out as stunned visitors watch.

Police eventually arrived and arrested the man. Video shows officers carrying the man away as one man says, "Idiot. In front of all these kids?"

DISNEY EMPLOYEES GIVE DIRTY DETAILS ABOUT MOST MAGICAL PLACE ON EARTH GUESTS: ‘CODE H’

naked man at Disneyland

The naked man was spotted near the "It's a Small World" ride at Disneyland in California. (Hunter Kost via Storyful / Fox News)

Guests said the incident shut down the attraction for more than an hour.

naked man in water

Park workers tried to corral the naked man before police arrived. (Hunter Kost via Storyful / Fox News)

One guest told FOX11 Los Angeles that the cast members near the ride "did an excellent job handling the situation to the best of their abilities." 

police carrying away naked man

Police arrested the man for indecent exposure and being under the influence of a controlled substance. (Hunter Kost via Storyful / Fox News)

DISNEY CEO BOB IGER REPORTEDLY PLANS TOWN HALL FOR EMPLOYEES DURING TURNAROUND

Anaheim Police Sgt. Jon McClintock told the station that the 26-year-old man was arrested for indecent exposure and being under the influence of a controlled substance. 

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The suspect was taken to the hospital as a precaution. His identity was not immediately released.