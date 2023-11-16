Disney CEO Bob Iger reportedly plans town hall for employees during turnaround

Disney and CEO Bob Iger will reportedly host a town hall for the entertainment giant’s staffers.

Multiple leaders will participate in the event, with Iger expected to gear his comments toward the "many opportunities before" Disney, according to Bloomberg. The outlet cited an internal company memo.

It will apparently be for all of the entertainment giant’s employees.

The town hall is scheduled for Nov. 28, the Tuesday after the Thanksgiving, according to Bloomberg.

DISNEY TO BUY REMAINING THIRD OF HULU FROM COMCAST

FOX Business reached out to Disney for comment on the matter.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % DIS THE WALT DISNEY CO. 94.56 +0.61 +0.65%

The entertainment giant recently released its fourth-quarter financial results, and it reported overall revenue for the three-month period of $21.24 billion and net income of $246 million.

"While we still have work to do to continue improving results, our progress has allowed us to move beyond this period of fixing and begin building our businesses again," Iger said during an earnings call earlier this month.

Walt Disney Co

At the time, he identified hitting "sustained" profitability in streaming business, turning ESPN into a "preeminent digital sports platform," making improvements at its film studios and "turbocharging" growth in its Experiences segment as four "key building opportunities." Its parks and cruises fall under the Experiences segment.

DISNEY PLOTS FUTURE OF ITS TRADITIONAL TV NETWORKS

Disney has also been weighing what to do with its television networks.

DISNEY CEO BOB IGER SAYS COMPANY IS LOOKING TO CUT COSTS BY $7.5 BILLION

The company indicated earlier this month it would trim $2 billion more in costs, raising its annual savings goal to $7.5 billion.

Its market capitalization hovered around $168.32 billion as of Thursday evening.