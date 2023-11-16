Expand / Collapse search
Published

Disney CEO Bob Iger reportedly plans town hall for employees during turnaround

It will reportedly be a company-wide town hall

Content is king, and Disney is the ‘king of content’: Ivan Feinseth

Disney and CEO Bob Iger will reportedly host a town hall for the entertainment giant’s staffers.

Multiple leaders will participate in the event, with Iger expected to gear his comments toward the "many opportunities before" Disney, according to Bloomberg. The outlet cited an internal company memo.

It will apparently be for all of the entertainment giant’s employees. 

Disney Bob Iger

Disney Executive Chairman Bob Iger attends the Exclusive 100-Minute Sneak Peek of Peter Jackson's "The Beatles: Get Back" at El Capitan Theatre Nov. 18, 2021, in Hollywood, Calif. (Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Disney / Getty Images)

The town hall is scheduled for Nov. 28, the Tuesday after the Thanksgiving, according to Bloomberg.

DISNEY TO BUY REMAINING THIRD OF HULU FROM COMCAST

FOX Business reached out to Disney for comment on the matter.

The entertainment giant recently released its fourth-quarter financial results, and it reported overall revenue for the three-month period of $21.24 billion and net income of $246 million.

The Walt Disney Company logo on floor of NYSE

In this Aug. 8, 2017, file photo, The Walt Disney Co. logo appears on a screen above the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File / AP Images)

"While we still have work to do to continue improving results, our progress has allowed us to move beyond this period of fixing and begin building our businesses again," Iger said during an earnings call earlier this month.

Walt Disney Co

At the time, he identified hitting "sustained" profitability in streaming business, turning ESPN into a "preeminent digital sports platform," making improvements at its film studios and "turbocharging" growth in its Experiences segment as four "key building opportunities." Its parks and cruises fall under the Experiences segment.

DISNEY PLOTS FUTURE OF ITS TRADITIONAL TV NETWORKS

Disney has also been weighing what to do with its television networks.

Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World

Crowds pack Main Street USA at the Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World in Orange County, Fla., June 1, 2022. (Joseph Prezioso/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images / Getty Images)

DISNEY CEO BOB IGER SAYS COMPANY IS LOOKING TO CUT COSTS BY $7.5 BILLION

The company indicated earlier this month it would trim $2 billion more in costs, raising its annual savings goal to $7.5 billion.

Its market capitalization hovered around $168.32 billion as of Thursday evening.