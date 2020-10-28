Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Travel

Disneyland Paris building one of the largest solar canopies in Europe, will span 42 acres

The plant is slated to open in 2023

close
The company is planning mass layoffs as a result of COVID-19 shutdowns.video

Disney in negotiations with unions to represent 43,000 employees at Walt Disney World

The company is planning mass layoffs as a result of COVID-19 shutdowns.

Disneyland Paris is focusing more on its eco footprint and undertaking one of the largest solar canopy builds in all of Europe.

Continue Reading Below

The theme park made the announcement last week on “World Energy Day,” sharing its plans to build a solar plant that will be able to power 17% of the resort – equivalent “to the annual energy consumption of a small city” – with renewable energy.

MCDONALD’S OPENS SOLAR-POWERED RESTAURANT AT DISNEY WORLD

The plant will take up 42 acres, using 67,500 solar panels. Together, it will lead to a reduction of more than 750 tons of CO2 per year, according to Disney’s blog.

The project was announced on World Energy Day. (Disneyland Paris)

To make the solar plant more Disney-fied, the park wrote that a Mickey Mouse head shape will be illuminated in the panels at night.

DISNEY WORLD IS UPDATING ITS WELCOME GATEWAYS IN PREPARATION OF 50TH ANNIVERSARY

This project is the latest in Disney’s efforts to reduce its carbon footprint. In 2019, Walt Disney World in Florida installed a 270-acre solar farm near the park. It reportedly can create enough renewable energy to power two of the four parks that make up Disney World, an earlier blog wrote.

NEWSOM DEFENDS CALIFORNIA THEME PARK REOPENING RULES AS DISNEYLAND REMAINS CLOSED

The solar plant, which is being developed with French company Urbasolar, began construction in July. It is scheduled to be completed in 2023.