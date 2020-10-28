Disneyland Paris building one of the largest solar canopies in Europe, will span 42 acres

Disneyland Paris is focusing more on its eco footprint and undertaking one of the largest solar canopy builds in all of Europe.

The theme park made the announcement last week on “World Energy Day,” sharing its plans to build a solar plant that will be able to power 17% of the resort – equivalent “to the annual energy consumption of a small city” – with renewable energy.

The plant will take up 42 acres, using 67,500 solar panels. Together, it will lead to a reduction of more than 750 tons of CO2 per year, according to Disney’s blog.

To make the solar plant more Disney-fied, the park wrote that a Mickey Mouse head shape will be illuminated in the panels at night.

This project is the latest in Disney’s efforts to reduce its carbon footprint. In 2019, Walt Disney World in Florida installed a 270-acre solar farm near the park. It reportedly can create enough renewable energy to power two of the four parks that make up Disney World, an earlier blog wrote.

The solar plant, which is being developed with French company Urbasolar, began construction in July. It is scheduled to be completed in 2023.