McDonald’s opens solar-powered restaurant at Disney World

McDonald’s newly renovated restaurant at Disney World is reportedly net zero energy.

In an announcement on Friday, McDonald’s said the flagship location is designed to “create enough renewable energy on-site to cover 100 percent of its energy needs on a net annual basis.”

The restaurant has 1,066 solar panels on the roof, 1,500 square feet of solar glass panels on its outdoor porch skylights and parking lot lights powered by solar panels.

It also has windows that breathe, opening and closing automatically to bring in cool air, and more than 1,700 square feet of walls covered by plants.

The location is also equipped with “low flow plumbing fixtures and water draining pavers” to make sure the restaurant’s “water is used efficiently,” the announcement said.

Customers can even enjoy stationary bikes that power the restaurant’s Golden Arch.

Currently, during its “soft-launch,” the restaurant is only open for drive-thru and delivery, the announcement said.

The company said it would use the location to “inform McDonald’s global sustainability efforts.”

In 2018, McDonald’s set a goal to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 36 percent by 2030 compared to 2015.

The company also intends to pursue the International Living Future Institute’s Zero Energy Certification for its flagship sustainable restaurant within the next year.

“These unprecedented times have only heightened the importance of innovation that fosters long-term security and sustainability,” Marion Gross, McDonald’s chief supply chain officer in North America, said in a statement, according to Nation’s Restaurant News.

“While health and safety in our restaurants is our top priority, we must also remain focused on creating positive change for our communities and the planet,” Gross added. “This restaurant marks an important step in McDonald’s journey to reduce our carbon footprint and identify meaningful solutions in the fight against climate change.”

