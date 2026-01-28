Disney World, Universal Orlando close water parks as unusually cold weather hits Florida

Some Disney World and Universal Orlando parks are experiencing temporary closures this week as unusually cold temperatures sweep across Florida.

Temperatures in Central Florida plunged into the 20s and 30s early Wednesday, with afternoon highs struggling to reach the upper 50s to low 60s — well below the seasonal average of 72 degrees, FOX 35 Orlando reported.

The cold snap is expected to intensify heading into the weekend, and major cities — including Miami — could see their lowest temperatures in 16 years on Sunday, according to FOX Weather.

Disney's Typhoon Lagoon water park, located in Lake Buena Vista, is closed Wednesday and Thursday.

The park is scheduled to reopen Friday before shutting down again on Saturday and Sunday, according to the Walt Disney World website.

Universal's Volcano Bay, located at Universal Orlando Resort in Orlando, is also closed on Wednesday and Thursday due to weather conditions, according to an announcement from the park.

"Universal Volcano Bay will be closed Wednesday, January 28, and Thursday, January 29, due to inclement weather," the official account for Universal Orlando Resort posted to X.

Despite the closures, Disney's main Florida parks — including Magic Kingdom, Epcot, Disney's Hollywood Studios and Disney's Animal Kingdom — appear to be operating as usual.

Universal Studios Florida, Universal Islands of Adventure, Universal Epic Universe and Universal CityWalk are also open, according to the website for Universal Orlando Resort.

Disney World and Universal Orlando Resort did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment.