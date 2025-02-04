Expand / Collapse search
Disney World to shutter 'A Bug's Life'-inspired show next month

Disney World's Animal Kingdom has been home to the 'A Bug's Life'-inspired show for many years

Walt Disney World plans to shutter its "It’s Tough to be a Bug!" show in mid-March.

A notice on the Florida theme park’s website said the 3-D film and live show is set for permanent closure on March 17, meaning fans only have about six weeks to experience the "A Bug’s Life"-inspired attraction in Animal Kingdom before it ends for good. 

"It’s Tough to be a Bug!" in Animal Kingdom’s Tree of Life has long offered a show "star[ring] Flik and Hopper from the Disney and Pixar film A Bug’s Life – along with a supporting cast of insects who provide a surprising glimpse inside their bug-eat-bug world," according to Disney World. 

Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida

An entrance to Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, Aug. 19. 2015. (  / iStock)

The Tree of Life has been home to the "A Bug’s Life"-themed show for some 27 years. 

The planned closure of "It’s Tough to be a Bug!" will allow Disney to introduce a new show called "Zootopia: Better Zoogether!" to the theater, the theme park said. 

ORLANDO, FL - APRIL 03: General views of the 'Tree of Life' at Animal Kingdom, at the Walt Disney World Resort on April 03, 2022 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

The 'Tree of Life' at Animal Kingdom, at the Walt Disney World Resort, on April 3, 2022, in Orlando, Florida. (AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images / Getty Images)

The 2016 film "Zootopia" is providing the basis for the Tree of Life Theater’s new show. The animated movie was very successful, bringing in a gross of over $1.02 billion, according to Box Office Mojo. 

Well-known characters such as Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde will appear in "Zootopia: Better Zoogether!" when it goes live, Disney has said. The show, slated to open this winter, will be a "4-D production." 

The new "Zootopia" show at Disney World has been in the pipeline for some time, with Disney offering details about it – as well as other future rides and attractions planned for Disney’s theme parks – during the D23 event that the company held in the fall.

Walt Disney World

Cars enter Walt Disney World on June 1, 2024, in Orlando. (Gary Hershorn / Getty Images)

Animal Kingdom, where "Zootopia: Better Zoogether!" will show, is one of four parks within Disney World. 

Disney World and Disney’s other domestic parks and experiences drove $23.596 billion in revenue over the course of 2024, the entertainment giant said in November. That marked a 5% year-over-year increase. 

