Disney World to shutter 'A Bug's Life'-inspired show next month

Walt Disney World plans to shutter its "It’s Tough to be a Bug!" show in mid-March.

A notice on the Florida theme park’s website said the 3-D film and live show is set for permanent closure on March 17, meaning fans only have about six weeks to experience the "A Bug’s Life"-inspired attraction in Animal Kingdom before it ends for good.

"It’s Tough to be a Bug!" in Animal Kingdom’s Tree of Life has long offered a show "star[ring] Flik and Hopper from the Disney and Pixar film A Bug’s Life – along with a supporting cast of insects who provide a surprising glimpse inside their bug-eat-bug world," according to Disney World.

The Tree of Life has been home to the "A Bug’s Life"-themed show for some 27 years.

The planned closure of "It’s Tough to be a Bug!" will allow Disney to introduce a new show called "Zootopia: Better Zoogether!" to the theater, the theme park said.

The 2016 film "Zootopia" is providing the basis for the Tree of Life Theater’s new show. The animated movie was very successful, bringing in a gross of over $1.02 billion, according to Box Office Mojo.

Well-known characters such as Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde will appear in "Zootopia: Better Zoogether!" when it goes live, Disney has said. The show, slated to open this winter, will be a "4-D production."

The new "Zootopia" show at Disney World has been in the pipeline for some time, with Disney offering details about it – as well as other future rides and attractions planned for Disney’s theme parks – during the D23 event that the company held in the fall.

Animal Kingdom, where "Zootopia: Better Zoogether!" will show, is one of four parks within Disney World.

Disney World and Disney’s other domestic parks and experiences drove $23.596 billion in revenue over the course of 2024, the entertainment giant said in November. That marked a 5% year-over-year increase.

