Disney World confirms ‘twisted’ Villains Land to start construction 'very, very soon,' 'so much fiendish fun'

D23 Brazil revealed some of the exciting new experiences to come and, in the process confirmed, after several years of teasing, Villains Land is coming to Magic Kingdom in Orlando.

The event hosted by Chairman Josh D’Amaro unveiled a number of Disney parks additions, cruise ships and a collaboration with Epic Games.

"Disney Experiences is embarking on an accelerated path of ambitious growth and innovation," said D’Amaro. "With so many great Disney stories to tell, we’re excited to bring an unprecedented number of new projects to life in the near future, whether it be in our theme parks, on our cruise ships or through our partnership with Epic Games in the digital space."

Disney villain island At D23 Brazil, Disney released a list of the villains inspiring the new land coming to the Magic Kingdom.

Michael Hundgen (portfolio creative executive at Walt Disney Imagineering) joined D’Amaro and took to the stage to share the backstory for the Disney villains addition. D’Amaro confirmed that construction on Villains Land will be starting "very, very soon."

"In our story, a mysterious spell has been cast, summoning all these villains from every realm, Hundgen told the crowd at D23 Brazil. "In this land, the heroes— they don’t come to save the day. There might not be a happily ever after. You never know, right?"

During the presentation they showed illustrations depicting the highlighted Disney villains.

"It just shows some of the fearsome characters that are inspiring this land," said Hundgen.

The specifics behind the characters have not been released yet, and the images highlighted on stage were illustrations from the Disney Lorcana trading card game. It was not discussed whether the images shared would be in the final attraction.

Hundgen did say that two of the attractions would be "massive" and "so much fiendish fun."