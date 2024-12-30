Disney looking to entice guests by offering free summer vacation packages perk

Walt Disney World is hoping to attract visitors to its Orlando resort this summer with a limited-time offer.

Beginning on Jan. 2, guests purchasing select Walt Disney World vacation packages for 2025 can enjoy a free dining plan.

The offer is available most nights for arrivals between May 27 to June 26, and July 7 to Aug. 6, according to a press release.

In order to participate in the promotion, a minimum 3-night, 3-day non-discounted Walt Disney World package that includes room and a theme park ticket with a Park Hopper option must be booked.

"We provide a wide variety of ticket, dining and hotel options and promotional offers during the year to help families save on their vacations," a Monday Disney Parks Blog post reads. "In particular, we've heard from so many of you who have enjoyed special offers featuring our dining plans in past years, and by popular demand, we’re introducing our latest deal to help you save and enjoy your favorite Disney eats on future 2025 vacations!"

Similar promotions were popular pre-Covid, a Disney spokesperson told Fox Business over the phone.

Everyone in a guest party, from age three and up, has two dining plan options, which provide guests a specific number of meals and snacks based on the number of nights of their Disney Resort stay.

Dining plans are accepted at more than 200 restaurants and locations across Walt Disney World.

"Dining plans are great for those who want to enter vacation mode with less worries and make the most of their trip. Whether you’re a family with young kids or a group of foodies, you can eat almost any kind of meal – from chicken fingers to filet mignons – with the Dining Plan," a Disney statement reads.

Earlier this month, Disney announced what is coming to the parks in Orlando in 2025, with many of the shows and attractions taking place over the summer. Test Track returns to EPCOT in "late summer," the Disney Parks Blog reads.

The promotion ends on Feb. 10. Guests looking to take part can check out this link on Jan. 2.