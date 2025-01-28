National Plan for Vacation Day encourages Americans to arrange travel plans

The last Tuesday of January is National Plan for Vacation Day, and one travel expert is urging Americans to use their time off offered by their employers.

Genevieve Shaw Brown met with FOX Business at Walt Disney World's EPCOT to discuss upcoming Disney events and attractions, both in California and Florida, while emphasizing the importance of making memories rather than banking vacation time.

"A lot of times if you don't use them, you lose them," she said of vacation days. "We really want to make sure that people are taking advantage of their well-deserved time off."

"Right now people are doing more at their jobs than they've ever done before, and you don't want to burn out," she continued. "To be your best self, you need to have balance and to take vacations and to make those memories."

As far as specific vacation ideas, Shaw Brown noted that Disney's popularity has grown so much and there is "always something going on" at the parks, meaning low visitation days do not really exist anymore like they used to.

She considers Disney to have great value for those young and old, solo and traveling with loved ones.

Disney is a big business in Florida, with Walt Disney World Resort generating $40.3 billion in economic impact, according to a study from Oxford Economics.

While Disney does not share specifics on visitation and resort bookings, the most recent Theme Index and Museum Index Global Attractions Attendance report released by the Themed Entertainment Association (TEA)/AECOM says 244.6 million people visited the top 25 theme parks worldwide in 2023.

Disney Experiences ranked No. 1 in the top 10 amusement/theme park operators worldwide, according to the report. Of all four Walt Disney World parks, a Disney spokesperson told FOX Business that Magic Kingdom is the most visited.

Vacation travel is expected to continue shattering records this year, and not all of it will be by land. AAA projects 19 million Americans will sail the ocean blue on a cruise in 2025, marking a third straight record year, according to a press release.

Transportation Security Administration numbers from last year show the highest number of passengers screened at airport checkpoints was 3,088,836 on Dec. 1, 2024.

"You're never going to regret the trip," Shaw Brown said. "No vacation has to be perfect. It just has to be time away with your friends or your family, people you love or even by yourself, to just recharge and remember who you are outside of your work."