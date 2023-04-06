Disney World restarting sales of annual passes

Sales for a few annual Walt Disney World passes will soon start back up.

Come April 20, three annual pass options – the Disney Pirate Pass, Sorcerer Pass and Incredi-Pass – will again be offered for eligible individuals to buy online, according to a Walt Disney World blog post on Thursday. That, Disney said, will be preceded on April 13 by online sales of Disney Vacation Club Sorcerer Passes for certain members "as part of [their] Membership Magic benefits."

The price will depend on the type of pass, with the Pirate one costing the least of the three resuming sales in two weeks at $749, and the Incredi-Pass costing the most at $1,399, according to the Disney World website. The company will charge $969 for a Sorcerer Pass.

They have varying benefits, and who can buy each type of annual pass also differs.

The three passes have had their new sales paused for a while, whereas another option, the $399 Disney Pixie Dust Pass, has been accessible to Florida residents, according to the company. Renewals of the Pirate, Sorcerer and Incredi-Pass have also been available.

"Please know, as we look to provide a great experience for our Passholders, the quantity of the passes will be limited and passes, or a pass type, may become unavailable for purchase at any time," Disney said in the blog post announcing the new sales.

During Disney’s shareholder meeting earlier in the week, CEO Bob Iger said the company is "currently planning" to invest more than $17 billion in the Florida park. That investment will span a decade, generating an estimated 13,000 new Disney jobs, according to the CEO.

Revenue for Disney Parks, Experiences and Products for fiscal 2022 came in at $28.705 billion, up from $16.55 billion the prior year, per the entertainment giant’s latest annual report. Theme park admissions contributed $8.6 billion to that segment total.

Overall, Disney generated $82.72 billion in revenue for the year, marking a 23% increase year over year. Its diluted earnings per share "excluding certain items" came in higher at $3.53.

