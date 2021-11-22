Disney World halts sale of several annual passes

Hopefully, Disney fans acted quickly and got their annual passes.

According to the Walt Disney World website, several tiers of its annual passes are not available at the moment. While the most basic tier still appears to be available (to Florida residents), the higher level tiers cannot be purchased.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Disney World has marked three of its annual pass options as being "currently unavailable" on its website. Fans looking to purchase the Disney Pirate Pass, the Disney Sorcerer Pass and the Disney Incredi-Pass are out of luck at the moment.

The Disney Pixie Dust Pass is still available to Florida residents.

The basic tier allows guests to make up to three park reservations at a time, while the costlier tiers allow for more reservations to be held at one time. Each of the tiers allows guests staying at a Disney Resort hotel to make reservations for each day of their stay in addition to the other reservations.

DISNEY WORLD PAUSES COVID-19 VACCINE MANDATE

Each tier is also subject to various blackout dates.

The Disney World website does not state the reason why the passes are not available at the moment and it does not give any indication about any possible return dates. Guests who already own annual passes are still able to renew them, however.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Disney World had previously halted the sale of annual passes at the start of the pandemic and only resumed selling them earlier this year. In September, Disney World stated, "please note as we continue to manage attendance to provide a great experience for everyone, at any time, annual passes may be unavailable for purchase," Fox 35 reports.