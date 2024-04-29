Disney World now home to Michelin star restaurant

Disney recently notched a major culinary feat at Walt Disney World.

One of the entertainment giant’s restaurants at the Florida resort, Victoria & Albert’s, scored a Michelin star this month.

The Michelin star made Victoria & Albert’s the "first and only restaurant owned and operated by a U.S. theme park destination to hold a MICHELIN Star," Disney said in a blog post. It also represented the "first time" the company "has received this accomplishment."

Michelin Guide said on its website that one Michelin star means "high-quality cooking – worth a stop."

Victoria & Albert’s, described by Disney as the "culinary crown jewel" of Disney World, has been operating out of the Grand Floridian Resort & Spa since the late 1980s.

The restaurant’s chef de cuisine, Matthew Sowers, "cooks with contemporary verve and draws on influences spanning from Asia to the Nordics," according to the Michelin Guide.

At Victoria & Albert’s, Disney charges at least $295 per person eating from the prix-fixe menus. The restaurant’s wine list, which also received a shout-out from Michelin, spans 500-plus wines, per its website.

It also had a minimum required age of 10 years old for diners.

Sowers described the Michelin star as an "incredible honor" in Disney’s blog post, adding, "Everybody on our team earned this Star, from our stewards to our culinarians to our pastry chefs, and we hope to inspire future generations of culinary professionals to follow their dreams."

Dining establishments can earn three Michelin stars at most. Michelin, which makes tires, has doled out stars to restaurants for decades.

"Receiving a Michelin Star is the highest award for restaurants," celebrity chef Andrew Gruel told FOX Business. "I commend them on this achievement. In general, however, I’d love to see Disney translate this excellence to their food choices overall by replacing seed oils, buying local when possible and featuring wonderful American beef and seafood purveyors for the everyday park visitor."

There are a dozen Disney theme parks on six sites globally, including the entertainment giant’s Florida and California complexes.

Disney’s overall Experiences segment, where its parks, cruises and certain other things fall, generated $9.13 billion in revenue in the first quarter. That accounted for almost 39% of its total $23.55 billion quarterly revenue.

The company said in September that it would put about $60 billion toward its parks and cruises over a decade.