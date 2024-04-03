Meet Disney's newly elected board

It's been a bruising few months for Disney CEO Bob Iger as he worked to fend off activist investor Nelson Peltz, whose Trian Fund Management lost a bid for two seats on the media giant's board of directors at Wednesday's annual meeting.

"Now that this distracting proxy contest is behind us, we’re eager to focus 100% of our attention on our most important priorities: growth and value creation for our shareholders and creative excellence for our consumers," Iger said in a statement following the vote.

BOB IGER VS. NELSON PELTZ: INSIDE THE BOARD BATTLE

Here are the members of Disney's elected board, in alphabetical order.

Mary Bara – General Motors CEO

Safra Catz – Oracle CEO

Amy Chang – Procter & Gamble board member

Jeremy Darroch – Reckitt Benckiser Group plc incoming chairman

Carolyn Everson - former Instacart president and former Meta VP

Michael B.G. Froman – Council on Foreign Relations president, and former vice chairman and president of strategic growth at Mastercard

James P. Gorman – executive chairman of Morgan Stanley, retired as CEO in 2023

Bob Iger – Disney CEO

Maria Elena Lagomasino – CEO of WE Family Offices

Calvin McDonald – Lululemon CEO

Mark G. Parker – former Nike CEO

Derica W. Rice – former CVS Caremark president and former Eli Lilly CFO

*Compiled from company materials.