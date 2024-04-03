Meet Disney's newly elected board

'The Claman Countdown' panelists Robbie Whelan and Kenneth Leon break down Disney's battle against Trian Partners.
It's been a bruising few months for Disney CEO Bob Iger as he worked to fend off activist investor Nelson Peltz, whose Trian Fund Management lost a bid for two seats on the media giant's board of directors at Wednesday's annual meeting.
"Now that this distracting proxy contest is behind us, we’re eager to focus 100% of our attention on our most important priorities: growth and value creation for our shareholders and creative excellence for our consumers," Iger said in a statement following the vote.
BOB IGER VS. NELSON PELTZ: INSIDE THE BOARD BATTLE
Here are the members of Disney's elected board, in alphabetical order.
Mary Bara – General Motors CEO
General Motors CEO Mary Barra participates in an Economic Club of Washington discussion in Washington, D.C., on Dec. 13, 2023. (Reuters/Elizabeth Frantz / Reuters Photos)
Safra Catz – Oracle CEO
Oracle CEO Safra Catz. ((DISNEY/ABC/ Heidi Gutman))
Amy Chang – Procter & Gamble board member
Procter & Gamble board member Amy Chang. (Disney )
Jeremy Darroch – Reckitt Benckiser Group plc incoming chairman
Reckitt Benckiser Group plc incoming Chairman Jeremy Darroch. (Disney )
Carolyn Everson - former Instacart president and former Meta VP
Former Instacart President Carolyn Everson. (Disney )
Michael B.G. Froman – Council on Foreign Relations president, and former vice chairman and president of strategic growth at Mastercard
Council on Foreign Relations President Michael B.G. Froman. ((DISNEY/ABC/ Heidi Gutman))
James P. Gorman – executive chairman of Morgan Stanley, retired as CEO in 2023
Morgan Stanley CEO James Gorman attends the Reuters NEXT Newsmaker event in New York City, New York, on Dec. 1, 2022. (REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo / Reuters Photos)
Bob Iger – Disney CEO
Bob Iger attends the "Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny" red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 18, 2023, in Cannes, France. ((Photo by Lionel Hahn/Getty Images) / Getty Images)
Maria Elena Lagomasino – CEO of WE Family Offices
WE Family Offices CEO Maria Elena Lagomasino. ((DISNEY/ABC/ Heidi Gutman))
Calvin McDonald – Lululemon CEO
Calvin McDonald (Disney )
Mark G. Parker – former Nike CEO
Then-Nike CEO Mark Parker speaks during the Nike Innovation For Everybody Unveiling at Skylight at Moynihan Station on March 16, 2016, in New York City. ( (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) / Getty Images)
Derica W. Rice – former CVS Caremark president and former Eli Lilly CFO
Former CVS Caremark President and former Eli Lilly CFO Derica W. Rice. (Disney )
*Compiled from company materials.