Disney World lifts last mask requirement

The last of the mask requirements have been lifted at Walt Disney World.

Face coverings will be optional for visitors at all locations on the central Florida Disney property.

The rule change was posted Tuesday, according to the Disney website.

Disney still recommends masks for guests who are not fully vaccinated in indoor locations and enclosed transportation, although they are no longer required.

Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, the resort adjusted its requirements.

In February, it announced face coverings would be optional for fully vaccinated guests in both outdoor and indoor locations. The exception, at that time, involved enclosed transportation, such as the resort’s monorail, buses and the resort’s sky gondola. The new rule change removes the transportation exception, as well as the requirement to be vaccinated.

Since last August, masks had been optional for all Disney World guests in outdoor settings, but the Florida theme park required them at all indoor locations, regardless of vaccination status, due to updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The change comes a day after a federal judge in Florida threw out a national mask mandate for public transportation. The ruling gives airports, mass transit systems, airlines and ride-hailing services the option to keep mask rules or ditch them entirely.

This week, Disney fans were once again able to get up close and personal with their favorite characters.

The Disney Parks Blog announced regular meet-and-greets will return to Disneyland, Walt Disney World, Disney cruises and the Aulani Resort in Hawaii.

For nearly two years, costumed characters at U.S. Disney parks have kept their distance from visitors because of the pandemic. They haven't been allowed to give hugs, sign autographs or interact up close with fans.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.