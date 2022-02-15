Walt Disney World ditching mask requirement for fully vaccinated guests

The most magical place on Earth is ditching masks for fully vaccinated guests starting Thursday.

According to an update posted to Walt Disney World's website on Tuesday, face coverings will be optional for fully vaccinated guests in both outdoor and indoor locations starting Feb. 17.

Since August, masks have been optional for all guests in outdoor settings, but were required at all of Disney's indoor locations regardless of vaccination status due to updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"We expect guests who are not fully vaccinated to continue wearing face coverings in all indoor locations, including indoor attractions and theaters," Disney said.

All guests 2 years old and older will still be required to wear face coverings on enclosed transportation, including buses, monorails and the Disney Skyliner. All face coverings, whether disposable or reusable, should be made with at least two layers of breathable material, fully cover the nose and mouth and secure under the chin.

In addition to Walt Disney World, guests who visit Universal Orlando no longer have to wear masks. Both Disney and Universal do not require their guests to show proof of vaccination.