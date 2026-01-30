Disney World honors World War II veteran’s birthday with moving flag retreat ceremony

The "happiest place on Earth" just got even more magical for one guest celebrating his birthday.

Walt Disney World Resort celebrated World War II veteran Herb Maneloveg’s 101st birthday during a special flag retreat ceremony at the park’s Magic Kingdom, Jan. 25, in Lake Buena Vista, Florida.

The celebration kicked off for Maneloveg and his family with a journey down Magic Kingdom’s Main Street and a stop to view Cinderella Castle. This was followed by a special viewing of the Festival of Fantasy Parade.

The parade featured beloved characters such as Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse.

Maneloveg expressed his joy and gratitude for the special celebration event and shared, "It’s all I could ask for."

"It’s a wish that is better than any wish I’ve ever had," said Maneloveg after watching the parade. "To me, the important thing is family, and they are here."

Maneloveg served as a private in the U.S. Army’s 106th Infantry Division during the Battle of the Bulge. He was wounded in battle and later awarded the Purple Heart.

"I was in service [for] two years, two months [and] two days," Maneloveg told Disney Parks in a post on Instagram.

"When we were 18, I was at Penn State, and we were sent to a military camp, Fort McClellan [in Alabama]. We had 13 weeks of basic training until D-Day and on D-Day, everything changed," Maneloveg continued in the post.

Members of Maneloveg’s family, who were in attendance, expressed their gratitude for the celebration.

"My father is a great guy, he was a serviceman, but he was also a great father, husband and grandfather," Susan Maneloveg, his daughter, said. "Thanks to Disney and how they honored him. The parade was great, he got attention from everybody, which was so sweet."

The American flag is retired daily, according to the Disney Parks Blog. The park says it’s a "patriotic and reflective moment."

"[Retiring the flag] carries an even deeper meaning when we pay tribute to the courage and sacrifices of veterans like [Maneloveg]," Cappy Surette, senior manager for communications on the Disney Experiences Corporate Social Responsibility team, said.

Surette said Disney’s admiration for U.S. military veterans, service members and their families began with Walt and Roy O. Disney, who both served the country during World War I.

Walt Disney served in the Red Cross Ambulance Corps. He and his friend, Russell Maas, then received uniforms and reported to Camp Scott, a temporary encampment at a burned-out amusement park near the University of Chicago, according to the Walt Disney Family Museum.

After suffering from influenza, Disney joined another company that was awaiting transport to France. Despite the war ending, the company shipped out 50 men, including Disney, to aid in the occupation, according to the museum.

The Magic Kingdom has hosted daily flag ceremonies since 1955, and at Disneyland since 1971, to honor veterans and service members.

Each day, a guest is chosen among the park’s daily visitors to serve as the park’s "U.S. Armed Forces Representative of the Day" during the ceremony.

"The only thing I could ask for is if my wife, who passed away 20 years ago, were still with us," said Maneloveg. "But [my family] made she and I proud of being here."

Ahead of America’s 250th anniversary, Disney World reaffirmed its commitment to honoring those who have served.

"Not only did we witness a ceremony, but we witnessed history," Surette said. "We were honored to salute [Maneloveg] and pay tribute to his military service to our nation."