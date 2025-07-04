Disney continues tradition of honoring American military with patriotic celebrations

Disney is commemorating 70 years of honoring America’s men and women in uniform with a video highlighting its traditional flag retreat ceremony, which began on Disneyland’s opening day. Every day since July 17, 1955, Disneyland has held a flag retreat ceremony. The Magic Kingdom, one of Disney’s Florida theme parks, joined the tradition on its opening day in 1971.

"For 70 years, every single day Disneyland has honored veterans with an American tradition," the video’s narrator says before it cuts to a compilation of events celebrating those who serve the U.S.

DISNEY CELEBRATES MAJOR MILESTONE WHILE SHOWCASING IMPACT ON US ECONOMY

In honor of America’s 249th Independence Day, Disneyland is hosting the 1st Marine Division Band, which will perform in the July 4 Flag Retreat Ceremony. This will be followed by additional performances leading up to "Disney’s Celebrate America! — A Fourth of July Concert in the Sky." The Magic Kingdom will also host a concert in the sky.

SPIRIT OF SERVICE LIVES ON 70 YEARS AFTER VETERANS BUILT ORIGINAL DISNEY PARK

As America approaches its 250th birthday, Disney is paying homage to its longstanding support of U.S. service members.

The company has already held several events honoring veterans this year, most notably, Disney World’s celebration of the U.S. Army’s 250th anniversary in June and a surprise Disneyland trip for 100 U.S. Navy sailors and Marines in May. Additionally, Disney World announced an extension of an art exhibit featuring portraits of veterans painted by former President George W. Bush.

"Since its founding, Disney has been dedicated to the ideals and dreams that created America. It's where heroes work and veterans are celebrated," the company wrote in the caption for the video celebrating its commitment to supporting American service members on its YouTube channel.

The Walt Disney Company’s affinity for the U.S. military is rooted in its founding as both Disney brothers, Walt and Roy, served in World War I. According to the company’s website, Walt drove an ambulance for the Red Cross Ambulance Corps, while Roy served as a petty officer in the Navy.