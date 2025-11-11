A salute to heroes: Disney keeps its longtime bond with America’s veterans alive

Disney is celebrating its decades-long ties to American service members — both active and retired — with special Veterans Day events, clothing and more. Two veterans who now work for the House of Mouse told FOX Business that they are proud to share in the legacy of a company that honors their service and sacrifice.

"It was very appealing to me when I was looking for my next chapter after retiring from military service," Cappy Surette, a retired U.S. Navy captain, told FOX Business. "And to learn that Disney has roots that go all the way back to our founders, Walt and Roy Disney, who served their country during World War I, it was really pretty amazing."

Surrette served in the Navy for 22 years before joining Disney in 2012, as the company launched its "Heroes Work Here" initiative to hire, train and support veterans. Now senior manager of communications for Disney Experiences, he also helped spearhead the company’s first military-inspired merchandise line, the "Honor Collection" — affectionately known as "Mickey-flage" for its hidden Mickey designs.

"To see guests and cast members walking around proudly wearing that and blazoned with the word 'honor' and feeling so proud of their service and appreciating Disney for recognizing it and thanking them for their service is really just pretty magical," Surrette said.

Other Disney-owned companies, like ESPN, are taking part in celebrating veterans. ESPN Vice President of Marketing Brian Iglesias spoke with FOX Business about his experience as a veteran working at the company and how his time in the Marine Corps often comes in handy.

"I think the most important thing is when you're in the service, you work with people from all different walks of life. Men, women, they could be [from] rich backgrounds or poor backgrounds and some of them are from other countries. And you really understand how to work as a team, how to be a leader, how to be a follower. How to manage people that are different than you. And that's [a] real special skill that you can't get anywhere else," Iglesias said.

Iglesias served in the U.S. Marine Corps for 26 years, including 14 years of active duty and 12 years of reserve duty. He told FOX Business that the ability to work with people representing a wide spectrum of experiences is the "special sauce that the veterans bring to the company."

In addition to the merchandise and events marking Veterans Day, Disney also released a video which featured Iglesias alongside several other veterans.

"You gave your commitment to the country, so you deserve to have an opportunity to work for a company that will absolutely give it back to you," one veteran said in the video.

On Veterans Day, Walt Disney World in Florida and Disneyland in California will be holding special flag retreat ceremonies in honor of those who served. While these ceremonies are done daily, the ones held on Veterans Day are used to recognize veterans who are now Disney employees.

"Walking down Main Street USA, you know, in Magic Kingdom, in Walt Disney World or Disneyland in California, you feel the sense of America. And having worn the uniform of our nation and defending it, it's really just extra special to me to be able to be a rich part of this, carrying on the tradition of so many veterans that helped shape the Walt Disney Company over our 100-plus year history," Surrette said.

Disney’s website notes that the company’s military connections run deep: Walt Disney drove an ambulance for the Red Cross during World War I, while his brother Roy served as a petty officer in the Navy. Since launching "Heroes Work Here," in addition to hiring veterans, Disney has donated more than $20 million to organizations assisting veterans and their families.

As Disney marks Veterans Day, the company says its longtime bond with service members remains central to its identity — and the future of its workforce.