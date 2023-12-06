Harrison Ford’s blaster from 'Star Wars: A New Hope' sets Guinness World Record at auction

Han Solo's blaster prop gun has made history.

During an auction held by the Rock Island Auction Company (RIAC) in 2022, the blaster Harrison Ford used when portraying Han Solo in the first "Star Wars" movie, "Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope," sold for $1,057,500, breaking a world record. The sale will be featured in the "Guinness Book of World Records 2024," under the "Most Expensive Prop Gun Sold at Auction" category.

The BlasTech DL-44 Heavy Blaster used by Ford in the film had been missing since filming of the 1976 movie was completed, and new blasters were built for the next two films, "Empire Strikes Back" and "Return of the Jedi," according to the auction house. According to RIAC, the new owner of London-based prop house Bapty & Co., Terry Watts, found the prop in the company's inventory.

Rock Island Auction Company claimed that it is the only one of the original three blasters made for the 1976 film to exist today. Although it sold for over $1 million, its estimated worth prior to the auction was between $300,000 and $500,000.

"The growing interest in fine arms as collectibles has led us to achieve record-breaking milestones, including this one," said Kevin Hogan, president of Rock Island Auction Company. "Knowing how coveted Star Wars collectibles are, we anticipated great interest in the Han Solo blaster, but we couldn't have imagined we would set a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title with its sale. It's incredible to be recognized on such a prominent platform, and a testament to the quality we offer our buyers."

The original prop gun was modeled after the Mauser C96 broom handle pistol used by Frank Sinatra in "Naked Runner," and was built by "Star Wars" set decorator Roger Christian and armorer Carl Schmidt. It has gone on to be dubbed the "Hero" prop and is considered one of the most recognizable weapons in cinema history.

The first installment of "Star Wars" started a franchise which has captured audiences for over four decades, with 11 movies, video games, 16 television shows, five documentaries and much more, all of which are available on Disney+.

"We know how passionate fine arms collectors can be, and it's great to see that same energy in other fields of collecting ," Hogan said in the release when the blaster was sold. "We're grateful for the excitement and support generated for this auction. It's yet another demonstration of the growing markets for collectibles and fine arms."

This is not the first time "Star Wars" memorabilia has sold for close to a million dollars, or more, as a miniature X-Wing starfighter from "A New Hope" sold for over $2.3 million in June, and a prop blaster from "Return of the Jedi" also went for $550,000 in 2018, when it was sold to Ripley's Believe It Or Not.

Rock Island Auction Company prides itself as being the leaders in collectible fine arms, having also sold Napoleon's Garniture for $2.8 million and Ulysses S. Grant's revolvers for $5.17 million.