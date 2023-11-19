Expand / Collapse search
Record-shattering roller coaster simulates falling from cliff with 155 mph speeds

Falcon's Flight roller coaster at Six Flags Qiddiya in Saudi Arabia to be world's fastest, tallest

Intamin has released details of Saudi Arabia’s latest record-breaking mega-project. The Falcon’s Flight, which will become the world’s fastest and tallest roller coaster, is set to be built at Six Flags Qiddiya. (Intamin) video

Saudi Arabia unveils details of world’s fastest, tallest roller coaster

Intamin has released details of Saudi Arabia’s latest record-breaking mega-project. The Falcon’s Flight, which will become the world’s fastest and tallest roller coaster, is set to be built at Six Flags Qiddiya. (Intamin)

A theme park in Saudi Arabia unveiled a new roller coaster that’s expected to be the tallest and fastest in the world when patrons catch their first ride next year.

The massive roller coaster called "Falcon’s Flight" is located at Six Flags Qiddiya – a theme park that’s under development near Riyadh as part of the country’s Vision 2030 initiative aimed at promoting the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s economic, social and cultural diversification. The park is expected to open in October 2024.

The Falcon’s Flight roller coaster is expected to have a 650-foot height and reach top speeds of 155 mph over the course of a 13,000-foot track, according to Intamin, the roller coaster’s designer and manufacturer. One of its major drops is designed to emulate a plunge over the side of a cliff.

Six Flags Qiddiya Falcons Flight

The Falcon's Flight roller coaster at Six Flags Qiddiya in Saudi Arabia is expected to break world records for the fastest, tallest and longest roller coaster in the world. (Intamin / Daily Mail / Fox News)

The world’s current holder of the title of tallest roller coaster is the Kingda Ka at Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson, New Jersey.

The Falcon’s Flight top speed of 155 mph will break the world record held by the Formula Rossa at Ferrari World in Abu Dhabi, which has a top speed of 150 mph.

Six Flags Qiddiya

The Six Flags Qiddiya theme park is expected to open in October 2024. (Qiddiya Investment Company / Fox News)

It will also claim the world record for the longest roller coaster, surpassing the more than 8,100-foot track of the Steel Dragon 2000 in Japan’s Nagashima Spa Land

The Falcon’s Flight will be nearly a mile longer than the Steel Dragon 2000 – a length that will require it to have three different electro-magnetic propulsion systems that keep the roller coaster moving over the nearly 2.5-mile ride.

Qiddiya Roller Coaster

The Falcons Flight roller coaster at Six Flag Qiddiya is expected to be the fastest in the world. (Intamin / Daily Mail / Fox News)

Philippe Gas, the CEO of Six Flags Qiddiya, said in a prior press release, "There is nothing quite like it anywhere else."