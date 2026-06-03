Disney World guest arrested after allegedly throwing glasses of water over resort restaurant seating dispute

A woman was arrested at Walt Disney World's Contemporary Resort in Florida, after deputies say she threw multiple glasses of water at a restaurant manager, allegedly grabbed another manager by the shoulders and snatched a cast member's name tag during a dispute over seating arrangements.

Leslie Helen Varley, 57, was arrested and charged with two counts of battery, robbery by sudden snatching and criminal mischief, according to an Orange County Sheriff's Office arrest affidavit reviewed by FOX Business.

The incident happened May 19, at Steakhouse 71 inside Disney's Contemporary Resort.

According to the affidavit, restaurant manager Jessica Lee Brunk told deputies she was helping a large party that became upset after learning the group could not all be seated together. Brunk said the conversation was cordial until staff informed the party that tables could not be moved.

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That's when Varley allegedly grabbed Brunk by both shoulders and moved her about six steps, the affidavit states.

A second manager, identified in the report as John Kevin Ortiz, then stepped in to assist. Ortiz told deputies Varley became irate and threw three glasses containing water and ice at him. All three glasses struck the front of his body, according to the affidavit.

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Deputies said Varley then approached Ortiz and snatched his Disney name tag from the left side of his suit jacket before walking away from the restaurant.

Ortiz followed Varley to the front desk to retrieve the name tag. During the confrontation, Varley allegedly dropped and broke four glasses valued at about $20, according to investigators.

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Neither manager reported visible injuries and both declined medical treatment at the scene, the affidavit states. Both told deputies they were willing to prosecute.

When questioned by deputies, Varley admitted she became upset after a comment was allegedly made about her disabled daughter touching a cast member, according to the affidavit.

Varley told investigators she threw a glass of water at Ortiz before throwing two more. She also acknowledged taking his name tag, telling deputies she wanted to photograph it because she was upset and intended to report him.

According to the affidavit, Varley said Ortiz did not give her permission to remove the name tag, though she claimed she returned it shortly afterward.

Deputies issued Varley a trespass warning from the property and advised her she could be arrested if she returned.

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Based on statements from the victims and Varley's own admissions, deputies arrested her on two counts of battery, one count of robbery by sudden snatching and one count of criminal mischief involving less than $200 in damage, the affidavit states.

A representative for Walt Disney Parks did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment.