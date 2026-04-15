Disney World revives 'Ladies and gentlemen' greeting after years of gender-neutral messages

A Disney World fan account shared video suggesting the Florida theme park has revived its famous "Ladies and gentlemen" greeting, after ditching such phrases for gender-neutral messages years ago.

The fan account, known on X as "Theme Park Cheetah," shared video purporting to show the return of the greeting.

"It was very nice to hear that ‘Ladies and Gentlemen’ has returned to the Magic Kingdom Express Monorail recently!" the account wrote in a post.

"For context it was removed around 2021 when Disney tried to make the parks more ‘inclusive,’" it added.

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Disney did not immediately respond to FOX Business’ request for comment.

It was reported in 2021 that Walt Disney World in Orlando removed its longtime greeting, "Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls," from its Magic Kingdom fireworks show to promote inclusivity. It was replaced with a greeting saying, "Good evening, dreamers of all ages!"

Disney's diversity and inclusion manager Vivian Ware was heard speaking of such changes in a video conference recorded in March 2022.

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In April 2021, Disney Parks announced in a statement that it wanted its "guests to see their own backgrounds and traditions reflected in the stories, experiences and products they encounter in their interactions with Disney."

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"That means cultivating an environment where all people feel welcomed and appreciated for their unique life experiences, perspectives and culture," it said at the time. "Where we celebrate allyship and support for each other. And where diverse views and ideas are sought after as critical contributions towards our collective success."