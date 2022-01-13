Disney World announces new weekday ticket for Florida residents

Florida residents just got another option to go to Disney World.

The Orlando theme park offers a variety of ticket options for guests, which vary depending on the day of the week and time of year. Since the park is located in Florida, residents of the state typically get a few extra deals to entice them to visit the park.

Earlier this week, Disney World announced a new weekday ticketing option for Florida residents. In a press release, the theme park announced that the ticket will be called the Disney Weekday Magic Ticket, and it is already available.

As its name suggests, the ticket will be available to be used Monday through Friday. The two-day ticket costs $149 and will be valid through April 7. It is also subject to blockout dates from March 14-18.

Guests still need to make a reservation for the date they wish to enter the park ahead of time.

Disney World has made several changes to how it handles the guest experience in the past several months.

The most notable change was adding the Disney Genie Service, which replaced the popular fast pass service.

As Fox Business previously reported, the service launched on Oct. 19 of last year and provides guests a variety of options to plan their day at the theme park through the use of an app. The app will help create itineraries for guests and reduce the amount of time spent waiting in line.

Guests who pay extra for the Genie+ add-on will be able to access lightning lanes on certain rides.