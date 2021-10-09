Disney announces launch date for Genie Service

Fast Passes are history.

Disney has announced the official launch date for its Disney Genie Service, along with the Fast Pass replacement service, Disney Genie+. Aside from offering some guests the option to bypass lines, the services will provide a variety of other features based on maximizing each visit to the park.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The Disney Genie Service will launch Oct. 19 at Disney World in Florida. According to a post on the official Disney Parks Blog, the app will work similarly to navigation apps on smartphones.

"Available for all of our guests right in the My Disney Experience app, the complimentary Disney Genie service offers new features that let you create your best Disney day," the post states. "These features include a personalized itinerary creator that effortlessly and smartly maps out an entire day inspired by the things you tell us you love – helping you make the most of your park time so you can have more fun."

WALT DISNEY WORLD ANNOUNCES UPCOMING RETURN OF CHARACTER MEET-AND-GREETS

The Disney Genie+ add-on will be available to purchase for 40 attractions. The feature will also provide guests the opportunity to purchase the add-on for individual attractions.

Rides like Space Mountain and Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run will have lightning lanes available for the Genie+ at launch.

The regular Genie Service will allow guests to plan their days and keep track of rides and attractions they haven’t experienced yet. It will help create itineraries for guests that will reduce the amount of time spent waiting in line and will take their favorite rides into consideration.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Disney Genie Service will arrive at Disneyland in California at a later date.