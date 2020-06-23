Disney Springs brings back Dole Whip Nachos

Dole Whip Nachos have made a return at the Lake Buena Vista, Florida, shopping and dining complex Disney Springs, according to an announcement from Disney Parks Blog.

Continue Reading Below

The loaded sweet treat is available at Marketplace Snacks – an outdoor concession stand that offers nachos, Dole Whip and beverages.

DISNEY SPRINGS ADDS CORONAVIRUS SOCIAL DISTANCING TEAM TO PROTECT GUESTS, CAST MEMBERS

“DOLE Whip nachos are back at Marketplace Snacks,” the Disney Springs Instagram post said Saturday. “This bowl of deliciousness contains waffle cone chips topped with DOLE Whip mango boba pearls, fresh pineapple, strawberry sauce, whipped cream and rainbow sprinkles!”

Ticker Security Last Change Change % DIS WALT DISNEY COMPANY 116.53 +0.61 +0.53%

DISNEY WORLD EMPLOYEES PETITION TO DELAY PARK REOPENING AMID CORONAVIRUS SURGE

This colorful soft-serve dessert made its debut in Disney Springs for a limited time in September to commemorate the complex's attainment of one million Instagram followers, according to a report from WDW News Today.

At the time, the treat retailed for $8.99, which may be considered a reasonable deal by some since a Dole Whip Pineapple Float currently costs $5.99 while a regular serving of Dole Whip costs $4.99, according to the concession stand’s menu.

READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS BY CLICKING HERE

FOX Business reached out to Disney Parks to find out if the Dole Whip Nachos will be a permanent menu item but did not immediately hear back at the time of publication.

While the company’s theme parks and hotels were shuttered in April over the coronavirus pandemic, Disney shared its recipe for the Frozen Pineapple Treat – a Dole Whip-like treat – on its Disney Parks app.

Disney Springs began its phased reopening May 20. The company’s Magic Kingdom and Disney’s Animal Kingdom are scheduled to reopen July 11, while Disney’s Hollywood Studios and Epcot will reopen July 15.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Personal protective equipment will be required for the majority of guests. Children under the age of 3 are an exception to this rule.