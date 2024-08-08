Classic Disneyland ride malfunctions, sending guests slamming into doors

Some recent Disneyland guests did not get their chance to "glide through the White Rabbit’s House, Tulgey Wood and the Queen’s Garden" as the Alice in Wonderland attraction's website says, after it malfunctioned and gave guests a fright.

Amanda Poole was filming her ride experience on Aug. 3, and it appears she knew something was off before reaching the ride's iconic tunnel that features glow-in-the-dark teapots.

"Broken," she can be heard saying while doors shut between her ride carriage and the one in front of her that had just gone through.

"Ah!" she screams as her carriage runs into the doors. "Oh my God!"

DISNEY WORLD ATTRACTION RETURNS FOLLOWING CHARACTER'S NAME CHANGE OVER FEARS IT MAY HAVE BEEN OFFENSIVE

"Just got smacked by the door on Alice in Wonderland," she explains to the camera while donning a pair of Minnie ears.

The ride then quickly stops, and the lights come on in the once-dark tunnel while an announcement is made over a loudspeaker advising guests to remain seated until assistance arrives.

DISNEYLAND NEW LIMITS ON DISABILITY ACCESS HAS PARKGOERS UPSET, CALLING FOR CHANGE

"It was kind of jumpy throughout the ride," she continues. "The doors opened, then went ‘Bam!’ right on our caterpillar."

Alice in Wonderland originally opened in 1958, paying homage to the 1951 Disney film that features Wonderland's The Mad Hatter, Tweedledee and Tweedledum, the Cheshire Cat and more.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % DIS THE WALT DISNEY CO. 86.16 +0.20 +0.24%

The ride is a Disneyland exclusive, leading to its popularity among guests. The attraction experienced updates and upgrades in 1984 and 2014, Disney's website states.

"After 50 years, Alice in Wonderland continues to be a favorite stop in Fantasyland for both children and adults," Disney says.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

It is not known how long guests had to wait before they were able to get off the malfunctioning ride. Disneyland did not immediately respond to a FOX Business request for comment.