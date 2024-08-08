Expand / Collapse search
Classic Disneyland ride malfunctions, sending guests slamming into doors

Alice in Wonderland malfunctions in California, rider's video shows. (Credit: Amanda Poole via Storyful) video

Some recent Disneyland guests did not get their chance to "glide through the White Rabbit’s House, Tulgey Wood and the Queen’s Garden" as the Alice in Wonderland attraction's website says, after it malfunctioned and gave guests a fright.

Amanda Poole was filming her ride experience on Aug. 3, and it appears she knew something was off before reaching the ride's iconic tunnel that features glow-in-the-dark teapots.

"Broken," she can be heard saying while doors shut between her ride carriage and the one in front of her that had just gone through.

"Ah!" she screams as her carriage runs into the doors. "Oh my God!"

Alice in Wonderland tunnel lit up

The lights came on in the tunnel following the ride's malfunctioned, and guests were told to wait for assistance. (Amanda Poole via Storyful)

"Just got smacked by the door on Alice in Wonderland," she explains to the camera while donning a pair of Minnie ears.

The ride then quickly stops, and the lights come on in the once-dark tunnel while an announcement is made over a loudspeaker advising guests to remain seated until assistance arrives. 

Alice in Wonderland carriage smacks doors

The moment the ride carriage smacked the doors, causing the ride to stop. (Amanda Poole via Storyful)

"It was kind of jumpy throughout the ride," she continues. "The doors opened, then went ‘Bam!’ right on our caterpillar."

Alice in Wonderland originally opened in 1958, paying homage to the 1951 Disney film that features Wonderland's The Mad Hatter, Tweedledee and Tweedledum, the Cheshire Cat and more. 

Alice in Wonderland ride beginning

Alice in Wonderland, which originally opened in 1958 in Disneyland Resort, appeared to start off normally for the riders. (Amanda Poole via Storyful)

The ride is a Disneyland exclusive, leading to its popularity among guests. The attraction experienced updates and upgrades in 1984 and 2014, Disney's website states. 

"After 50 years, Alice in Wonderland continues to be a favorite stop in Fantasyland for both children and adults," Disney says. 

It is not known how long guests had to wait before they were able to get off the malfunctioning ride. Disneyland did not immediately respond to a FOX Business request for comment. 