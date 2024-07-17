Disney World attraction returns following character's name change over fears it may have been offensive

Grizzly Hall in Walt Disney World's Frontierland has reopened for "a foot stompin' good time," but one of its characters has been renamed.



Formerly known as Liver Lips McGrowl for over 50 years, the animatronic bear's name is now Romeo McGrowl, according to an attraction poster shared on the Disney Parks Blog.

"Liver lips is considered offensive," the Oxford English Dictionary's (OED) website states.

The phrase, which OED says dates back to the 1840s, is associated with alcohol abuse and the damage it does to the liver, Disney blog Inside the Magic said.

It has also been considered a racial slur used against African Americans to describe the color and shape of their lips as sickly or unhealthy, according to TheStreet.com.

McGrowl is one of 18 animatronic bears featured in the Country Bear Musical Jamboree at Magic Kingdom, according to the New York Post. The attraction closed for refurbishment in January, the Post states.

Disney refers to the show as "a foot stompin' good time" on the attraction's website.

"The bears are back bedecked in brand-new duds complete with fringe jackets, floral patterns and a whole lotta rhinestones," the website reads. "They are sure to deliver a knee slappin’ show filled with rockabilly, bluegrass, pop country and Americana spins on popular Disney tunes."

It runs about 10 minutes long, according to a YouTube video posted by WDW News Today.

Country Bear Jamboree originally opened in 1971, according to the post. The newly reopened attraction features Henry, Trixie, Big Al and "their pals," Disney's website says.

Tiana's Bayou Adventure, the replacement for Splash Mountain, opened last month at Walt Disney World after the original attraction came under fire on social media because it featured characters and music from "Song of the South," a 1946 animated film that has been accused of employing racist tropes about the post-Civil War South.

