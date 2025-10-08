Disney raises ticket prices at Walt Disney World and Disneyland parks: report

The Walt Disney Company is reportedly raising ticket prices at its two major U.S. theme parks, citing higher labor costs and continued park expansions.

The price hikes took effect Wednesday at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida and Disneyland in Anaheim, California, Disney-focused news outlet MickeyVisit.com reported.

"Disney Parks offer a full day of experiences each day, with ticket, hotel, and dining options designed to suit a wide range of needs and budgets for all who visit," Disney officials told FOX Business in an email. "Our commitment to creating magical experiences for everyone remains at the heart of what we do — and that will never change."

Visitors to Disneyland will face the largest price jumps. The park’s Tier 6 one-day ticket, used on the busiest, highest-demand days, rose $18 to $224 per adult — a 126% jump over the past decade, according to MickeyVisit.com.

The popular five-day Park Hopper pass, that grants access to Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure, rose $39 to $655.

The park’s Lightning Lane Multi-Pass rose 6.25% to $34 when purchased ahead of time, MickeyVisit.com reported.

Disneyland’s Inspire Key, the park’s highest-tier annual pass, increased by $150 to $1,899. The Believe Key, the next level down, climbed $100 to $1,474.

In Orlando, Walt Disney World raised its peak one-day ticket price by $10, pushing it to $209. Annual passes rose between $20 and $80.

Parking fees also increased by $5 for both standard and preferred options.

However, Disneyland’s Tier 0 one-day ticket — valid on the park’s least busy days — remains $104 for adults and $98 for children. That ticket will apply to 38 days in 2025, up from 15 last year, according to MickeyVisit.com.

Disney is also introducing a California Resident Park Hopper deal — three days for $249, or around $83 per day — valid from Jan. 1 through May 21 of next year.

At Walt Disney World, starting and high-end prices will remain unchanged through October 2026. New offers, such as free dining for kids for an entire year, are also being rolled out, The New York Post reported, citing Disney.