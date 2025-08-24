Disney prepares to open new 'immersive' themed tavern and reservations are already sold out for months

The Beak and Barrel at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom opens on Friday, and getting a reservation at the eagerly-anticipated new tavern is already proving difficult.

The "first-of-its-kind experience" immerses guests in the world of the "Pirates of the Caribbean" attraction and films. It offers the whole family "thirst-quenching tropical beverages, delicious small bites, sing-alongs, storytelling, and enchanting surprises," Disney said in a press release.

Guests were supposed to be able to book reservations for the new pirate-themed tavern on August 14, but the online Disney dining reservation system crashed. Reservations were then released on August 20, but went quickly and the tavern's online reservation calendar currently shows zero availability, even for solo travelers.

"We're so excited about it, just because I don't think guests know what they're expecting," Chris Weck, senior creative director with Walt Disney Imagineering, told FOX Business. "We know how immersive it is, so just to see the excitement before they've even been in the space, is really huge."

Guests must be 21 years of age and have valid identification to consume alcohol at The Beak and Barrel. There is a 45-minute time limit for guests, and each guest may only consume a maximum of two alcoholic drinks.

"It's not just another bar," James Kleinschmidt, Culinary Director for Concept Development for Walt Disney World, said. "We took inspiration from pirates sailing the seven seas, things that you would see from their travels, or they would experience, spices, those types of things."

Kleinschmidt, who has been a Cast Member for 28 years, says there is something for everyone at The Beak and Barrel.