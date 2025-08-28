Florida theme park kicks off 34th season of Halloween Horror Nights

Universal Orlando is kicking off its spooky season nine weeks ahead of Halloween.

Halloween Horror Nights 34 launches August 29 and runs through November 2, offering guests 48 select nights to experience the terror of 10 haunted houses, four scare zones, live shows and more.

Some of the most-anticipated haunted houses are "Five Nights at Freddy's," "Fallout," "Jason Universe" and "WWE Presents: The Horrors of The Wyatt Sicks."

"The journey begins beneath the surface in Vault 33, where guests follow vault-dweller Lucy MacLean as she escapes a bloody massacre, only to discover an evil hidden secret," Universal Orlando said in a press release about the "Fallout" haunted house.

"From there, visitors venture to the surface, where they must dodge attacks from Scavengers and Raiders, desperate survivors who will do anything to remain alive, as well as mutated cockroaches known as RAD Roaches," it said.

Five of the 10 haunted houses offered in Orlando will also be featured across the country at Universal Studios Hollywood's Halloween Horror Nights event. That one kicks off on September 4.

The two nighttime events are not recommended for children under the age of 13. Orlando guests are now allowed to wear costumes or costume masks.

Single-night tickets start from $85.99 per person, plus tax. Express passes, R.I.P. tours and additional add-ons are available for purchase.

Some Universal passholders are eligible for perks, including complimentary event admission for one night, and discounted tickets and hotel packages. The event runs rain or shine. There are no rain checks, returns or refunds, Universal Orlando's website states.

Universal Orlando Resort is a part of Universal Destinations & Experiences, a unit of Comcast NBCUniversal. Back in May, an estimated $7 billion investment called Universal Epic Universe opened, doubling the resort’s size, according to Reuters. Epic Universe added 750 acres and was populated with familiar movie and game characters, which it either owns or licenses.