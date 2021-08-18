Disney World loosens face mask policy for outdoor attractions

Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, has eased its mask policy in outdoor areas, now allowing guests aged 2 and up the option of ditching their facial coverings for outside attractions.

Face coverings were already optional for guests outdoors in many areas. Starting Thursday, the optional policy will also include outdoor attractions, outdoor queues and outdoor theaters, a Disney spokesperson told FOX Business. Masks are still required indoors for all guests.

The slight tweak of the outdoor mask policy comes weeks after the park re-imposed its indoor mask requirement for all guests aged 2 and older following a brief hiatus. Disney's decision to require masks indoors again was announced the day after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued updated guidance re-imposing its own recommendation that vaccinated Americans wear masks in certain indoor areas again due to the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus.

that was a reversal from the CDC's guidance in May that fully vaccinated people could stop wearing masks in most indoor spaces.