Disney

Disneyland announces return of tram service

The Mickey & Friends and Pixar Pals tram will return on February 23

Get ready to tram.

Disneyland announced that it is bringing back its tram service later this month. The park has not offered tram service since the theme park reopened last year.

Disney announced the return of the tram from the Mickey & Friends and Pixar Pals garages to the main gate. The service will return on Feb. 23, according to the company's Facebook post.

Disney also shared a video of Mickey Mouse leading a group of tram drivers back into the tram garage and helping them launch the vehicles.

While the park had reopened some shopping and dining areas previously, Disneyland reopened its main theme park in April of last year. The park had previously closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Disneyland 60th anniversary castle with people walking

Starting on February 23, guests will be able to ride the Mickey & Friends and Pixar Pals tram again. (iStock)

The tram from the garages to the main gate was not in service when the park reopened, however. This was due to the park’s social distancing efforts at the time.

While Disneyland continues to return to operations that are similar to pre-pandemic conditions, the company is still facing difficulties in other areas.

Fox Business previously reported that the Disney Wish cruise ship’s inaugural voyage has been put on hold for six weeks. The company stated that the delay is due to pandemic-related construction.

The ship is being built in Germany’s Meyer Werft shipyard. Disney informed the shipyard that it would need more time to finish the ship.

Disney Wish

The Disney Wish cruise ship’s inaugural voyage has been put on hold for six weeks. (Disney Cruise Line)

The Disney Wish cruise originally had sailings set to begin on June 9. Now, the first sailing will occur on July 14.

The ship offers three, four and five-night cruises.

Fox Business' Lucas Manfredi contributed to this report.